Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Pipeline Works at Chandmari Vegetable Market Delayed

HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: The authorities regret to inform the respected public and esteemed consumers that the ongoing pipeline works for the transmission and feeder main at Chandmari Vegetable Market have encountered significant delays. The project has been hampered by unforeseen circumstances, primarily due to inclement weather and the unexpected encounter of numerous obstacles.

The adverse weather conditions have made it challenging for workers to proceed with the scheduled activities, causing substantial delays. Additionally, the project team has faced unexpected obstacles, further complicating the progress of the pipeline installation.

“We understand the inconvenience this delay may cause to the public and our consumers. We are making every effort to overcome these challenges and resume work as soon as possible,” stated a spokesperson for the project.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to stay updated through official announcements and local news outlets for further information on the project’s status. The authorities apologize for the disruption and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as they work to resolve the issues and complete the pipeline works efficiently.

