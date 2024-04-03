Record! Kaziranga registers 3.27 lakh tourist footfall in 2023-24

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, April 3: In a significant milestone, the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam recorded the highest number of visitors to the park since its inception with a total of 3.27 lakh tourist footfall in the year 2023-24.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. A total of 3,27,493 tourists visited the national park in the financial year 2023-24, with 3,13,574 Indian and 13,919 Foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, the revenue generated in the previous financial year is Rs 8,81,84,161. The Kaziranga National Park comprises of three administrative Divisions viz. Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bishwanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division.

Tourism in all the three divisions has increased indicating the popularity of non-conventional tourism sites. In the year 2022-23, a total of 3,10,458 tourists visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 2,610 tourists visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 1,728 tourists visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

However, in the year 2023-24, a total of 3,20,961 tourists visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 3,484 tourists visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 3,048 tourists visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

The key attractions during the tourism season that re-opened post-monsoon in mid-October 2023 were the Jungle safari and elephant safari options. Added opportunities for a cycling trail in Karbi-Anglong, trekking routes in Panbari forest range and Chirang added to the attractions.

Choran-Ahem (Karbi) and Ajun Ukum (Mising) ethnic restaurants led by community representatives have gained popularity, whereas Bwisag-Na (Bodo), a women-led restaurant at Burachapori also made modest beginnings. New routes under Boat safari for dolphin watching and the Panpur and Burachapori jeep and cycling safari circuits were also made operational this year.