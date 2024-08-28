31 C
Rising Concerns as Fatal Road Accidents Increase in Guwahati

Guwahati witnesses a surge in fatal road accidents, raising alarm over road safety measures.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

August 28, Wednesday: Guwahati is witnessing a troubling rise in fatal road accidents, sparking concerns about the city’s road safety standards. The increasing number of traffic-related deaths has prompted calls for urgent action from both the public and authorities.

Recent reports indicate a sharp spike in accidents, with several resulting in the loss of lives. The growing frequency of these incidents has brought attention to issues such as reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws.

Authorities are under pressure to implement stricter road safety measures, improve infrastructure, and raise public awareness to prevent further tragedies. The surge in fatal accidents has left residents and officials alike grappling with the urgent need for solutions to ensure the safety of all road users in Guwahati.

