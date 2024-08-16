29 C
Two IED-Like Devices Found in Guwahati After ULFA (I) Bomb Threat

Assam police discovered two IED-like devices in Guwahati following a bomb threat by ULFA (I) across 24 locations in the state. Security has been heightened.

HT Digital

August 16, Friday: In a significant security development, two IED-like devices were discovered in Guwahati on Friday following a bomb threat by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The militant group had issued a chilling warning of bomb explosions across 24 locations in Assam, prompting a state-wide security alert.

The Assam police quickly responded to the threat, and the two suspicious devices were found in Guwahati, leading to immediate evacuations and the deployment of bomb disposal squads. The police are currently investigating the devices and assessing whether they pose an actual threat.

This incident comes amid ongoing concerns over insurgency activities in the region. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Security has been heightened across the state to prevent any potential attacks.

