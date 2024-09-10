31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Hojai Man Confesses to Planting Bombs at Four Locations in Guwahati

A man from Hojai confessed to planting bombs at four locations in Guwahati, prompting a major security alert in the city.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Bomb, sticks of dynamite with timer on the ceramic surface.3D render illustration.
HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: A man from Hojai, Assam, has confessed to planting bombs at four different locations in Guwahati, sparking a major security alert across the city. The accused, identified as a resident of Hojai district, was apprehended by the Assam Police following a tip-off regarding his suspicious activities.

According to police officials, the man admitted to planting explosive devices at four key sites, leading to an immediate response from the security agencies. Bomb squads and local police were dispatched to the locations to conduct a thorough search and secure the areas. The police have not disclosed the specific locations where the bombs were allegedly planted, citing ongoing investigations and the need to ensure public safety.

The confession has raised alarm among residents and prompted heightened security measures in Guwahati. Senior police officials confirmed that the investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the act and whether the suspect was acting alone or in coordination with others.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have mobilized all necessary resources to ensure the safety of the citizens. The suspect is currently being interrogated, and more details will be revealed once the investigation progresses,” said a senior police officer.

The incident has also led to increased vigilance in public places, with authorities urging citizens to remain calm but alert. Security forces are working in tandem with other agencies to prevent any potential threat. Meanwhile, the authorities have appealed to the public for cooperation and requested anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

