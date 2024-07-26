Unauthorized Parking Creates Chaos in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar

HT Digital

July 26, Friday: Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar is facing severe traffic disruptions due to unauthorized parking, leading to a chaotic situation in one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs. The increasing number of vehicles parked indiscriminately has caused major congestion and hindered the smooth flow of traffic in the area.

- Advertisement -

Local residents and business owners have reported frequent delays and difficulties navigating through the congested streets. The unauthorized parking has not only obstructed traffic but also affected the accessibility of shops and services in Fancy Bazar, a key commercial district in Guwahati.

Authorities are being urged to take immediate action to address the issue. Measures being suggested include stricter enforcement of parking regulations, increased monitoring, and the establishment of designated parking areas to alleviate the congestion.

Efforts to resolve the parking chaos are crucial to ensuring the smooth functioning of the area and improving the overall traffic situation in Guwahati. The situation calls for a coordinated approach between local government, law enforcement, and community stakeholders to implement effective solutions and restore order in Fancy Bazar.

As the problem persists, both residents and businesses hope for swift action to mitigate the disruptions and enhance the operational efficiency of one of Guwahati’s most vital commercial zones.