Women Folk Meditate On Brahmaputra Shore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Over 40 women meditated together on Brahmaputra river front on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by The Blissful Soul.

Blissful Soul is a group of spiritual enthusiasts headed together with Ritu Gupta, Archana Agarwal, Kavita Patwary, Indu Lakhotia and Vishakha Agarwal.

Today participants engaged in intensive meditation sessions and guided mindfulness exercises.

The programme was structured in an environment for individuals to explore various meditation techniques, fostering mental clarity and stress reduction.

They were all seen going to home gleefully post programme.