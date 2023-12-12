23 C
5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, raising concerns amid recent seismic activity

KABUL, Dec: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Afghanistan, according to the National Center for Seismology, triggering fears and concerns among the residents who are still reeling from a devastating earthquake just a few weeks ago.

In October, a powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake, along with strong aftershocks, wreaked havoc in western Afghanistan, claiming the lives of hundreds and leaving thousands injured. The Taliban administration reported that more than 2,000 people lost their lives, making it the deadliest seismic event in the country in recent years.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter of the magnitude 6.3 quake was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat, the region’s largest city.

Notably, the earthquake was followed by three very strong aftershocks measuring 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5 magnitudes, along with several lesser shocks. The USGS initially reported eight aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 6.3.

The recent seismic activity has heightened concerns about the vulnerability of Afghanistan to earthquakes, given its position on the earthquake-prone mountainous terrain. The country has experienced numerous significant earthquakes throughout its history.

