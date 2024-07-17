30 C
A shooting in a mosque in Oman kills 4 and wounds others, police say

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Dubai, Jul 16 (AP) Police in Oman said Tuesday a shooting in a mosque has killed four people and wounded others.

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighbourhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.

Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Omani police said they’re taking “all necessary security measures and procedures … to handle the situation”. They gave an initial casualty toll of four killed and “several” injured.

“The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said on social media platform X.

Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate. (AP)

