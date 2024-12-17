17 C
Assam hosts ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ roadshow in Bhutan

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: In a significant push to bolster trade, investment, and regional cooperation, the Government of Assam organized a business event and roadshow in Thimphu, Bhutan, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

The event marked the promotion of ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025’, scheduled to take place in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025.

The event witnessed the presence of over 100 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state’s rapid transformation in infrastructure and the emerging opportunities for trade and investment.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office expressed gratitude to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for attending the event and lending invaluable support to the initiative.

The Chief Minister also thanked Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for addressing the gathering and providing insights into strengthening the India-Bhutan partnership.

Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay reciprocated the sentiments, expressing his gratitude to Assam and India for choosing Thimphu as the launch venue for the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ roadshow series.

In his remarks shared on X, he emphasized the unique bond between Bhutan and Assam, stating, “As a Bhutanese saying goes, ‘Close neighbors are more important than distant relatives.’ Our friendship with Assam exemplifies this.”

The Prime Minister further highlighted the benefits Bhutan has derived from its close ties with Assam, recalling the warm hospitality extended to His Majesty The King during his visit to Assam last year.

He also lauded the recent launch of the Darranga Integrated Checkpost, which has already begun to strengthen cross-border trade and deepen people-to-people connections.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister also highlighted the mutual benefits of Assam’s growth, stating that developments under Advantage Assam 2.0 would positively impact Bhutan’s initiatives, including the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which holds immense potential for collaboration.

The event concluded with an affirmation of the shared vision of prosperity, emphasizing the intertwined destinies of Assam, Bhutan, and the greater South Asian region.

Both leaders expressed optimism for future collaborations that will further deepen the ties between the two neighbors.

