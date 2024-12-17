Arunachal to mark Indigenous Faith, Culture at IFCSAP’s 25th anniv

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a grand celebration of its indigenous faith and culture as the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) gears up for its silver jubilee milestone on December 28, 2024, a press release said on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the iconic IG Park in Itanagar, bringing together people from across the state to honor its vibrant cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the micro-blogging platform X to express his delight and commend IFCSAP for its efforts in preserving the faiths and traditions of Arunachal’s tribal communities.

“It is a matter of great delight to learn that Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) is celebrating its silver jubilee milestone on December 28, 2024, at IG Park, Itanagar,” he wrote.

Highlighting the challenges IFCSAP has overcome, the Chief Minister praised the organization for upholding indigenous practices and ensuring they thrive despite modern influences.

“Our diverse and vibrant cultural expressions, coupled with a profound respect for ancestral wisdom, continue to thrive showcasing the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.

He further extended his best wishes to IFCSAP for the milestone celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also shared his enthusiasm for the event on X, emphasizing its theme: “Honoring our ancestors, celebrating our faith, and inspiring the future generation.”

Exciting times ahead as the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) gears up for its Silver Jubilee Celebration on December 28!



Under the theme "Honoring our ancestors, celebrating our faith, and inspiring the future generation," this milestone…

He described the celebration as a moment to empower youth and deepen their connection to Arunachal’s cultural roots.

“Ahead of the big day, a teaser has been unveiled, marking the start of a journey that will bring together the youths of Arunachal,” Mein wrote.

He further elaborated on a unique initiative where young participants will visit the pioneers of IFCSAP, paying tribute and drawing inspiration to protect and promote indigenous traditions.