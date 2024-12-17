16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Arunachal to mark Indigenous Faith, Culture at IFCSAP’s 25th anniv

The event will be held at the iconic IG Park in Itanagar, bringing together people from across the state to honor its vibrant cultural heritage.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a grand celebration of its indigenous faith and culture as the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) gears up for its silver jubilee milestone on December 28, 2024, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The event will be held at the iconic IG Park in Itanagar, bringing together people from across the state to honor its vibrant cultural heritage.

Related Posts:

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the micro-blogging platform X to express his delight and commend IFCSAP for its efforts in preserving the faiths and traditions of Arunachal’s tribal communities.

“It is a matter of great delight to learn that Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) is celebrating its silver jubilee milestone on December 28, 2024, at IG Park, Itanagar,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/1868884054046585070

Highlighting the challenges IFCSAP has overcome, the Chief Minister praised the organization for upholding indigenous practices and ensuring they thrive despite modern influences.

- Advertisement -

“Our diverse and vibrant cultural expressions, coupled with a profound respect for ancestral wisdom, continue to thrive showcasing the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.

He further extended his best wishes to IFCSAP for the milestone celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also shared his enthusiasm for the event on X, emphasizing its theme: “Honoring our ancestors, celebrating our faith, and inspiring the future generation.”

He described the celebration as a moment to empower youth and deepen their connection to Arunachal’s cultural roots.

- Advertisement -

“Ahead of the big day, a teaser has been unveiled, marking the start of a journey that will bring together the youths of Arunachal,” Mein wrote.

He further elaborated on a unique initiative where young participants will visit the pioneers of IFCSAP, paying tribute and drawing inspiration to protect and promote indigenous traditions.

10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Jktyre Orange 4×4 Fury rally concludes in Arunachal

The Hills Times -
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024