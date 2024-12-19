14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Indian embassy in Thimpu, interacts with Bhutan PM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently on a four-day visit to Bhutan, visited the Indian embassy in Thimphu on Wednesday and met Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the CM spent quality time with Bhutan’s PM and his wife, Tashi Doma, at the India House. He also had an opportunity to meet renowned spiritual leader Jagadish Vasudeva (Sadhguru) of the Isha Foundation.

“At the India House in Thimphu, HCM Dr @himantabiswa and Smt. @rinikibsharma spent some time with H.E @tsheringtobgay and H.E Tashi Doma. HCM also met with noted spiritual Guru Shri @SadhguruJV. The Ambassador of India to Bhutan H.E @SudhakarDalela and his wife Smt. Namrata Dalela also joined the meeting,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) posted on X.

“I visited the Indian Embassy in Bhutan and complimented the excellent work being done by the team to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan. Also had a good interaction with Respected @SadhguruJV ji during my visit,” Sarma said in another post.

Renowned educator Arun Kapoor, who was honoured by the Bhutan government on its National Day, also met the CM to discuss various educational issues.

“Shri Arun Kapur, a noted educator with more than four decades of experience in the global spheres of public and private education, called upon HCM Dr @himantabiswa at India House, Thimphu today. HCM congratulated him on being conferred the prestigious Red Scarf, ‘Bura Marp’ at the 117th National Day celebrations by His Majesty yesterday and lauded his initiatives for the marginalised,” the CMO posted.

The CM also visited Bhutan’s prominent spiritual and cultural centre, Simtokha Dzong, during the day.

“Felt blessed after praying at the Simtokha Dzong, an important spiritual and cultural centre in Bhutan,” Sarma said.

The CM is visiting Bhutan at the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk to attend the Himalayan country’s National Day on Tuesday.

Sarma, the first chief minister from Assam to visit Bhutan, and his wife also interacted with the King and his wife Gyaltseun Jetsun Pema after the National Day celebrations.

The CM on Monday participated in a roadshow to showcase the forthcoming #AdvantageAssam investment summit in February. (PTI)

