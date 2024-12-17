17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Manipur Police arrest 8 KCP cadres; arms, ammunition recoverd

The operation, carried out on December 16, 2024, in the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station, led to the initial arrest of an active KCP cadre, identified as 48-year-old Irengbam Rameshwar Singh.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: In a decisive move against militancy, the Manipur Police arrested eight cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group, KCP, PWG) during an extensive operation following the killing of two non-locals at Keirak, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out on December 16, 2024, in the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station, led to the initial arrest of an active KCP cadre, identified as 48-year-old Irengbam Rameshwar Singh.

As per reports, acting on intelligence gathered from the arrested cadre, the police raided a camp located in the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area.

Subsequently, the raid resulted in the arrest of seven more members of the banned outfit.

The arrested individuals, identified as Elangabm Herojit Singh (40), Heikrujam Prem (28), Okram Arundatta (30), Senjam Rebingson (27), Okram Amarjit (31), Aribam Ghanendrajit Sharma (25), and Chongtham Rajkumar (26), were taken into custody from the camp, which was suspected to be a stronghold of the group.

During the operation, the police also recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and other equipment.

The seized items included pistols, rifles, grenades, live ammunition, communication devices, and a two-wheeler without a registration number.

Among the firearms confiscated were a 7.65 pistol, a country-made 9mm pistol, a .32 pistol, a 7.62 sniper rifle, and multiple breech-loading guns.

Three high-explosive grenades and a detonator were also found, raising concerns about the group’s potential activities.

