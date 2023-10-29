Bangladesh opposition leader arrested three months before scheduled elections

HT Digital,

Dhaka, Oct 29: Bangladesh’s opposition leader, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning, amid massive protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The arrest comes three months before scheduled elections, as stated by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The BNP has confirmed Alamgir’s arrest, with the party stating, ‘Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been picked up by officers of the law enforcing agency.’

Alamgir’s daughter, Shamaruh Mirza, who lives in Australia, also reported his detention by police. In contrast, Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesperson Faruk Hossain denied knowledge of the arrest, leading to questions about the circumstances of Alamgir’s detention.

Alamgir, 75, is the Secretary-General of the BNP and has been leading the party since former Prime Minister and BNP Chairwoman Khaleda Zia’s imprisonment, while her son took refuge in Britain. Zia herself has been under effective house arrest since her release from a 17-year prison sentence in 2020.