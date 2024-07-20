Eyeing White House, Trump calls for unity in his first major speech after surviving assassination attempt

Milwaukee, Jul 19 (PTI) In his first major public address since surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump gave a clarion call for unity as he accepted his Republican party’s presidential nomination with a pledged to deliver a government that will begin four greatest years in American history if he is elected in November.

The 78-year-old former US president took to the stage at the Republican National Convention Thursday night to accept his party’s nomination for a third consecutive presidential bid.

Trump also gave details about the attempt on his life last week and thanked Americans for their “outpouring of love and support.”

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump said to applause.

In his speech, Trump urged Americans to help him win the race for the White House on November 5.

“Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honour the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down,” Trump said.

“To all of the forgotten men and women who have been neglected, abandoned, and left behind, you will be forgotten no longer. We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win,” he said.

In his first speech after the assassination bid on him on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said he stands before Americans with a message of confidence, strength, and hope.

“Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens. We are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” he said.

The former president basked in the adoring cheers of thousands as he called for unity behind his effort to return to the White House after the attack.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said.

Standing alongside firefighter’s gear that belonged to slain Trump rallygoer Corey Comperatore, Trump claimed that divine intervention saved him from also being killed in the attack last weekend.

“As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I’ll tell you what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell,” he said.

“I felt something hit me really, really hard. It was a bullet, [and] my head was covered with blood. But I felt very safe because I had God on my side,” he said.

He said he was standing before Americans only by the grace of the almighty God.

“Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged–to deliver a government that serves the American People. Everything I have to give, with all of the energy and fight in my heart and soul, I pledge to our nation tonight,” he said.

This election should be about the issues facing the country and how to make America successful, safe, free, and great again, Trump said.

“Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will stop us,” he said.

He said no danger or obstacle would divert him from his path to save the country.

“No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny – and we will not fail. Together, we will save this country, we will restore the Republic, and we will usher in the rich and wonderful tomorrows that our people truly deserve,” the former US president said.

He also blasted the current government led by President Joe Biden.

Trump said he was the first president in modern times to start no new wars.

“There was peace in Europe and the Middle East. Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing. We defeated 100 per cent of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, something that was going to take five years, and I did it in two months. I stopped the missile launches from North Korea,” he said.

Iran was weak, broke, and wanted to make a deal-they were not spending money on Hamas, Hezbollah or other carriers of terror, and Iran was never going to have a nuclear weapon. Now, they can have one within 90 days, and they have USD 300 billion to spread terror across the region. “Our opponents inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war.

“It began to unravel with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation in the history of our country. 13 heroic US service members were tragically and needlessly killed, 45 others were horrifically wounded, and 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment was left behind, along with many American citizens,” he said.

Trump said, emboldened by that disaster, Russia invaded Ukraine. Israel endured the worst attack in its history.

“Now China is circling Taiwan, and Russian warships and nuclear submarines are operating 60 miles off our coasts in Cuba, and the media doesn’t want to talk about it,” he said.

“And to the entire world, we want our hostages back-and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price. With our victory in November, the years of war, weakness and chaos will be over,” he said in a stern warning to the adversaries of the United States.

“We will replenish our military, and build an Iron Dome Missile Defense System to ensure that no enemy can strike our homeland-and this great Iron Dome will all be Made in the USA. We will unleash the power of American innovation-and as we do, we will soon be on the verge of finding the cures to cancer, Alzheimer’s, and many other diseases. We will restore and renovate our nation’s once-great cities, making them safe, clean, and beautiful again-and that includes our nation’s capital in Washington DC. We will be proud of our capital again,” he said.

“America is on the cusp of a new Golden Age, but we must have the courage to seize it,” Trump said.

Trump said he is thrilled to have a new friend and partner fighting by his side: his running mate Senator J D Vance, and his incredible wife, Usha.

“I am here tonight to lay out a vision for the whole nation. To every citizen, whether you are young or old, man or woman, Democrat, Republican, or Independent, black or white, Asian or Hispanic, I extend to you a hand of loyalty and friendship. Together, we will lead America to new heights of greatness like the world has never seen before,” he said.

Trump said under his leadership, the United States will be respected again.

“No nation will question our power. No enemy will doubt our might. Our borders will be totally secure. Our economy will soar. We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools, and importantly, we will restore peace, stability, and harmony all throughout the world,” he said.

“But to achieve this future, we must first rescue our nation from failed leadership. This will be the most important election in the history of our country. Under the current administration, we are a nation in decline. We have an inflation crisis that is making life unaffordable, ravaging the incomes of working and low-income families, and crushing our people,” he said.

He said the US is having an illegal immigration crisis.

“…a massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease, and destruction to communities all across our land. Then there is an international crisis the likes of which the world has seldom seen. War is now raging in Europe and the Middle East, a growing spectre of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines, and all of Asia, and our planet is teetering on the edge of World War Three, and this will be a war like no other,” he said.

“It is time for a change. We simply cannot sustain four more years of this administration. So tonight, I make this pledge to the great people of America. I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates, and lower the cost of energy-we will drill, baby, drill, which will lead to a large-scale decline in prices. I will end the illegal immigration crisis by closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I have already built,” he said.

Trump said that he would end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, and the war caused by the attack on Israel.

He said both wars would never have happened if he had been the president.

“So tonight, whether you’ve supported me in the past or not, I hope you will support me in the future because I will bring back the American Dream,” he said. PTI LKJ SCY NSA AKJ