Foreign tourists visit Hollongapar Sanctuary, join students in sports

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: In a display of cultural exchange, two foreign tourists from France and Italy visited the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary known for its rich biodiversity and stunning natural beauty, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

On their way back, the visitors happened upon sports activities at Meleng Siding Primary School and were so impressed by the atmosphere that they decided to join the students in their games.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “This morning, two tourists from France and Italy visited the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary. On their way back, they came across sports activities at Meleng Siding Primary School and decided to join the students.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1867080463543632241

Additionally, the tourists had a delightful experience interacting with the children and teachers, offering a moment of international connection in a rural setting.

Meanwhile, the children, excited by the unexpected visitors, engaged with them in various sports activities, creating a warm and memorable exchange.

- Advertisement -

Both tourists expressed their appreciation for the cleanliness of the school and commended the hospitality extended to them by the teachers and students.

They praised the efforts of the school community in maintaining a welcoming environment and fostering a spirit of collaboration and friendliness.

“The tourists had a wonderful time interacting with the children and teachers. They praised the cleanliness of the school and the warm hospitality of the staff and students”, Pegu added.