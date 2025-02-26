16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
type here...

Hegseth says he fired top military lawyers because they weren’t well suited for jobs

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Washington, Feb 25: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that he was replacing the top lawyers for the military services because he didn’t think they were “well-suited” to provide recommendations when lawful orders are given.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s defence minister, Hegseth refused to answer a question about why the Trump administration has selected a retired general to be the next Joint Chiefs chairman, when he doesn’t meet the legal qualifications for the job.

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump on Friday abruptly fired the chairman, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., and Hegseth followed that by firing Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the chief of naval operations, and Air Force Gen. James Slife, the vice chief of the Air Force.

Related Posts:

He also said he was “requesting nominations” for the jobs of judge advocate general, or JAG, for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

He did not identify the lawyers by name. The Navy JAG, Vice Adm. Christopher French, retired about two months ago, and there was already an ongoing effort to seek a replacement. The Army JAG, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III, and Air Force JAG, Lt. Gen. Charles Plummer, were fired.

The removals — which came without any specified reasons in terms of their conduct — sent a new wave of apprehension through the Pentagon. And they added to the broader confusion over the changing parameters of Elon Musk’s demand that federal employees provide recent job accomplishments by the end of Monday or risk getting fired, even though government officials later said the edict is voluntary.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the Pentagon on Monday, military and civilian workers juggled their routine national security duties with a growing unease that anyone could be next on the firing block.

Hegseth has defended Trump’s firing of Brown, saying it was not unusual and the president deserves to pick his own team. The defense chief argued that other presidents made changes in military personnel.

Trump’s choice of retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine is unusual. Caine would have to come back onto active duty, but he does not meet the legal requirements for the top post. According to law, a chairman must have served as a combatant commander or service chief.

Those requirements can be waived by the president. Historically, Pentagon leaders have deliberately shifted top admirals and generals into a job as service chief for even a brief period of time in order to qualify them for the chairman’s post.

- Advertisement -

In recent decades, a number of three-star and four-star officers have been fired, but Pentagon leaders have routinely made clear why they were ousted. Those reasons included disagreements over the conduct of the Iraq or Afghanistan wars, problems with the oversight of America’s nuclear arsenal and public statements critical of the president and other leaders.

Brown, a history-making fighter pilot and only the second Black general to serve as chairman, is the first in that post to be fired in recent history. Hegseth made it clear before he took the secretary’s job that he thought Brown should be fired, and he questioned whether Brown got the job because he was Black.

Hegseth has also repeatedly argued that military officers would be reviewed “based on meritocracy.” It’s unclear, however, how Franchetti, Slife and the lawyers were evaluated and what meritocracy they were found to lack.

As a result, Pentagon workers are left to decipher whether the officers were fired due to political reasons or because of their race or gender. Hegseth has laid out a campaign to rid the military of leaders who support diversity and equity in the ranks.

And there have been persistent threats from the Trump administration that military officers advocating diversity and equity — or so-called “wokeism” — could be targeted.

Hegseth has said that efforts to expand diversity and equity have eroded the military’s readiness. (AP)

10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya moving in right direction to be ‘Silicon Valley’ of northeast:...

The Hills Times -
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night