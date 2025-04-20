Awareness programme on adolescent mental health

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 19: The Morigaon District Administration on Saturday organised an awareness program at Jagiroad College in collaboration with Dilip Barua Memorial Trust to create awareness among students, teachers and parents about mental health during adolescence.

The awareness program was attended by more than 150 students, parents and teachers. Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma delivered a welcome speech and said that mental health problems in adolescents has been a very serious issue nowadays. However, he said such issues were often ignored and urged the students not to feel inferior by comparing themselves with others. “You should never feel depressed because you come from a small place or a financially weak household,” he said. He insisted that such factors can never be an obstacle to achieving success. He urged the students not to lose their morale for small things and move forward with determination.

The District Commissioner invited everyone to sing Sudhakanth’s song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in unison and created a unique atmosphere. Jayant Das, who participated as a resource person at the meeting, said that by 2030, mental disorders would be the main problem for us. He said the purpose of the workshop would be achieved only if people talked about mental health openly and not hide it.

The event was attended by Laya Agarwal, Suresh Chakraborty, Neelima Bhagwati, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Brinda Barua Sharma and several other distinguished persons as resource persons. The event was attended by Bhaben Chandra Neog, Principal of Jagiroad College, Dilip Barua Memorial Trust President Nilimesh Barua and several other dignitaries. The programme was moderated by Archana Bhattacharya.