India’s Tri-Services Marching Contingent Wows Crowds

PARIS, July 14 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

“On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted along with pictures of the impressive march-past.

“India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!” Modi tweeted.

“A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade,” Macron tweeted.

“This 14 July, soldiers and Rafale aircraft from India are marching and flying alongside our troops,” he wrote.

“We honour the memory of those who fought with the French in the First World War. We shall never forget,” the French President said in another tweet.

Marching to the tune of ‘saare jahan se achcha’, the 241-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade to mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

A military band also participated in the parade. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the fly past during the parade.

Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

Throughout the parade, Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.