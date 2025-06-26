Emergency one of darkest chapters: N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, June 25: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the emergency of 1975 was one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history.

He called upon people to take a pledge to never let democracy be held hostage as the emergency was a ruthless assault on the constitution.

In a post on X, Singh said, “On this day, 25th June, we mark 50 years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the Emergency of 1975. Imposed by the then Congress government, the Emergency was a ruthless assault on our Constitution, on civil liberties, on press freedom, and on the very soul of democracy. Censorship ruled the day, and fear ruled the night.”

He said, “The Emergency reminds us that democracy is not just a system, but a sacred responsibility. Today, let us take a pledge to never let democracy be held hostage. Never again shall India bend to tyranny.”

Attended the observance of "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas – 50 years of Emergency" at Thambal Shanglen, Imphal East today.



As we remember the dark days of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, let us take a firm pledge to safeguard our Constitution and ensure that democracy… pic.twitter.com/3vW6AtElnL — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 25, 2025

BJP Manipur unit in a separate post also said “Salute to every voice raised protesting the darkest chapter of Indian democracy and politics. Emergency 25 June, 1975.” (PTI)