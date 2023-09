Jaahnavi Kandula’s death: Comments taken out of context, says Seattle Police officer; online petition seeks his termination

WASHINGTON, Sept 16: The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild has defended the callous remarks of its

official, who was found making insensitive comments after the horrific death of Indian student

Jaahnavi Kandula, saying some viral videos of police actions shared by media were taken out of

context.

Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a

street in Seattle on January 23. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 kmh) on the way to a report

of a drug overdose call. Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police

patrol vehicle.

In bodycam footage released on Monday by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer

laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a

criminal investigation was necessary.

In the video, Auderer can be heard saying, ”Yeah, just write a cheque. USD 11,000. She was 26

anyway, she had limited value.”

”The video captures only one side of the conversation. There is much more detail and nuance that

has not been made public yet…,” the Seattle Police Officers Guild said in a statement on Friday as it

also released a letter written by its officer Auderer in which the latter said that he intended the

comment as a mockery of lawyers.

Officer Auderer claimed his joke that the city should “just write a check” was taken out of context

during a private call he didn’t know was being recorded by his department-issued body camera.

In the letter dated August 3 to the Office of Police Accountability, Auderer said he laughed at the

ridiculousness of how these incidents are litigated and the ridiculousness of how he has watched

these incidents play out as two parties bargain over a tragedy.

”At the time I believed the conversation was private and not being recorded. The conversation was

also not within the course of my duties,” he wrote in his letter to Gino Betts, director Office of Police

Accountability.

”On January 23, 2023, I was dispatched from home to assist with a fatality collision involving a city

vehicle,” he said.

”While en route home I called Mike Solan to give him an update regarding what had occurred. The

phone call was inadvertently recorded on my BWV which had turned on. The conversation took

place in my patrol car. I was the only occupant. During that phone call Mike Solan stated something

to the effect that it was unfortunate that this would turn into lawyers arguing,” The value of human

life’s he wrote.

"Mike Solan asked me as he was lamenting the loss of life something similar to: What crazy

argument can a lawyer make in something like this? What crazy thing can they come up with. I

responded with something like: She’s 26 years old, what value is there, who cares. I intended the

comment as a mockery of lawyers – I was imitating what a lawyer tasked with negotiating the case

would be saying and being sarcastic to express that they shouldn’t be coming up with crazy

arguments to minimise the payment," Auderer wrote.

”I laughed at the ridiculousness of how these incidents are litigated and the ridiculousness of how I

have watched these incidents play out as two parties bargain over a tragedy. At the time I believed

the conversation was private and not being recorded. The conversation was also not within the

course of my duties,” he said.

”I understand that without context, the comment could be interpreted as horrifying and crude.

Without context, the comment is insensitive to the family of the victim when in reality I was involved

in a conversation regarding the callousness of the legal system. At the time I had no idea who the

victim was,” he wrote.

Auderer said he does understand that if a citizen were to hear it they would rightfully believe he was

being insensitive to the loss of a human life.

”I also understand that if heard it could diminish the trust in the Seattle Police Department and make all of our jobs more difficult. With all of that being said the comment was not made with malice or a hard heart, quite the opposite.

My intent in requesting rapid adjudication is to be as transparent as possible. I am willing to accept

any reasonable discipline our accountability partners and the Chief of Police wish to hand down,” he

said.

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild in its statement said some viral videos of police actions shared by

the media fail to explain the full story/context.

"This Seattle Police video is an example of that reality. The video captures only one side of the

conversation. There is much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet… SPOG has

full confidence that the civilian-led police accountability system known as the Office of Police

Accountability / OPA will conduct a thorough and fair investigation," the guild wrote.

Upon being made aware of the existence of this video, Auderer immediately took ownership of his

actions and authored a statement requesting that the Director of OPA (Gino Betts) consider the

course of "Rapid Adjudication", the statement read.

"Rapid Adjudication is a disciplinary process that was agreed to by the City of Seattle and the SPOG

to expedite police employee misconduct investigations so accountability can be swiftly addressed,

and reasonable discipline imposed. This was done by Dan more than 4 weeks before the release of

the video," the guild said.

Meanwhile, an online petition has been launched and signed by thousands of people seeking to

terminate Auderer.

"By allowing Auderer to remain in a position where he interacts with the public, we are putting our

community at risk. His actions have shown that he does not prioritize public safety nor respect the

rights and dignity of individuals under his jurisdiction," said the online petition on Change.org.

Auderer was captured on his body camera making a disturbing statement in the moments following

the accident, suggesting that Jaahnavi’s life had "limited value. ”When the bodycam footage was

leaked this week, several petitions were started on Change.org demanding accountability.

”We call upon Mayor Jenny Durkan, City Council members, and other relevant authorities to

prioritize the well-being of our community by addressing these issues promptly. We want justice.

Jaahnavi is our daughter, our sister,” said Nishtha Raheja Goel who launched the online petition. By

Friday night, the petition had more than 6,700 signatures.

The petitioners urge the authorities responsible for overseeing law enforcement personnel decisions

in Seattle to immediately terminate Auderer from his position, conduct thorough background checks

during recruitment processes, implement stricter accountability measures within law enforcement

agencies and provide comprehensive training on empathy, cultural sensitivity, and appropriate

behaviour towards victims and their families.

"By taking these actions, we can restore trust in our police force and ensure the safety of all

residents in Seattle. Let us stand united against those who abuse their power and demand justice for

Jaahnavi Kandula and all victims who have suffered due to Daniel Auderer’s actions,” the petition

says.

Seattle Council member Kshama Sawant in a statement called for an immediate, independent, public

investigation into this outrage.

”Auderer, who is the Vice President of the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild (SPOG), a deeply reactionary

organization which has fought against every measure of police accountability, should be

immediately fired. Mike Solan, the President of SPOG, should also be fired from the Seattle Police

Department,” she said.

The OPA has failed to hold police accountable, and our city’s working people need an independently

elected community oversight with full powers over the police, including hiring and firing, and policies

and procedures.

”Seattle Police Officer Auderer cackled in response to the death of Kandula, a young Indian exchange

student after she was run over by Officer Dave’s police vehicle, saying her life ”had limited value.

Auderer’s callous disregard for human life shown in this video is particularly chilling because he has a

publicly funded gun with the authority to use lethal force,” Sawant said. (PTI)