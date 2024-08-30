Pakistan to soon launch 2nd phase of Afghan refugee repatriation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakis­tan will launch the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced, emphasising the need for the role of the UN and the international community in their rehabilitation.

During a meeting on Wednesday with a UN delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte, Naqvi said Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for decades, and the phase-wise repatriation of illegal foreigners has already started.

Naqvi, who welcomed the UN delegation at the Ministry of Interior, said the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees will be started soon, according to a press release by the Interior Ministry.

Pakistan launched the first round of repatriation of what it called “undocumented aliens” in November last year after a spike in suicide attacks, which the government believes were carried out by Afghan nationals. Islamabad also blamed them for smuggling, militant violence and other crimes.

Around half a million Afghans are believed to have been expelled under this phase.

In phase two of the repatriation plan, Afghans holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACCs) will be expelled, while phase three is expected to target those with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Naqvi also emphasised the need for the role of the United Nations and the international community in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

He said that no action is being taken against individuals holding legal documents but added that no one can be allowed to stay in Pakistan without a visa or other legal documents. Asserting that terrorism was a global issue, the minister claimed that Pakistan was the most affected country.

He informed the UN delegation about the involvement of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said the banned terrorist organisation is using Afghan soil for these attacks, which must be stopped.

He said Pakistan was desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan and is providing all possible support in this regard.

Ratwatte said the UN is closely working with the Afghan government for the permanent rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The UN special representative also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, in which as many as 70 people were killed, including 37 security personnel and civilians, by the Balochistan Liberation Army.

According to the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, there are 2.18 million documented Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

Disclosing that at least 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to Western nations following the Taliban’s return to power were still waiting in limbo in Pakistan, the Foreign Office had last month asked these countries to expedite the process.

Afghans make up the largest portion of migrants, many of whom came after the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021, but a large number have been present since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

In October 2023, Pakistan announced the first phase of the “Illegal Foreigners’ Repatri­ation Plan” with a 30-day deadline for “undocumented” aliens to leave the country or be ready to face action.