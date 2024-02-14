PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu temple in UAE

HT Digital,

Dubai, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, a project of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, which represents a socio-spiritual Hindu faith rooted in the Vedas, stands as a symbol of communal harmony and unity. The grand temple, constructed at a cost of around ₹700 crore, features elements that pay homage to the UAE, including seven spires representing the seven emirates, carvings of camels, and the national bird falcon.

The inauguration was a momentous occasion, with PM Modi engaging in various rituals, offering prayers, and performing Aarti at the temple. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government for their commendable role in the construction of the temple. PM Modi emphasized that the temple is not just a religious place but also a scientific marvel, equipped with 300 sensors and built with meticulous precision involving 1,800,000 bricks and countless hours of labor.

During the inaugural event, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the temple, stating that it will be a beacon of unity and harmony, and that the UAE has written a golden chapter in the history of humanity by embracing this divine sanctuary. He also noted that the temple would foster people-to-people connections and increase the number of visitors to the UAE.

In his address, PM Modi remarked that the UAE’s gesture has won the hearts of 140 crore Indians, showcasing the deep cultural and spiritual ties between India and the UAE. The temple’s proposal was first discussed during PM Modi’s visit to the UAE in 2015, and the subsequent allocation of land for the temple marked a “landmark” moment in the relationship between the two nations.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is expected to attract a large number of devotees and tourists, further strengthening the bond between India and the UAE and serving as a testament to the shared values of tolerance and multiculturalism.