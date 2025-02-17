Ruling parties in Nepal decide to table five ordinances in Parliament

KATHMANDU, Feb 16: A meeting of the ruling parties of Nepal has reached a consensus to endorse on Tuesday five ordinances in the Upper House of the Parliament, dropping a disputed land-related ordinance.

Members of the ruling alliance met at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar on Saturday and agreed to advance five of the six ordinances in Parliament, according to official sources.

The ordinance related to land was put on hold following strong objections from some members.

“Five ordinances will be tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday,” Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak told media persons after the meeting.

Two Madhesh-based parties, the Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal led by Upendra Yadav and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party led by Mahantha Thakur, had raised serious objections to some of the provisions in the land-related ordinance.

The land-related ordinance aims to update and streamline legal provisions in various land-related laws, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported in January when it was brought in by the government.

It said that while the specific details of the amendments have yet to be publicly disclosed, “government sources indicate that the ordinance includes significant reforms to land policies, particularly those affecting landless individuals and marginalised communities.”

The two Madhesi parties have claimed they were not consulted while introducing the land-related ordinance.

Although the government has a clear majority in the House of Representatives, it can’t secure majority support in the Upper House or the National Assembly if the two Madhesi parties do not cooperate.

Home Minister Lekhak, however, said that the ruling alliances will command a majority in the National Assembly as well. The government is holding a discussion with Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, which has three seats in the National Assembly, to reach an agreement regarding the ordinance related to land.

“The discussion within the members of the ruling alliance was positive and we are confident that all the ordinance will move forward in the National Assembly for endorsement,” the Home Minister said.

According to sources, the government is considering reviewing some of the provisions in the land-related ordinances to satisfy the Madhesh-based parties before tabling it in the National Assembly.

As per the Constitutional provision, Parliament must endorse the ordinance within 60 days of the beginning of the session and replace it with Bills.

In January, the government issued five ordinances — the ordinance to amend some Nepal Acts related to Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, the Economic Procedures and Financial Responsibility (first amendment) Ordinance, the Privatisation (first amendment) Ordinance, the ordinance related to amending some Nepal Acts related to Economic and Business Improvement and Investment Promotion, and the ordinance related to amending some Nepal Acts related to land.

Earlier in December, the government had issued an ordinance to amend the Cooperative Act. (PTI)