‘Weakening the military is weakening the nation,’ says Pak Army chief Gen Munir

Islamabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir has said that any attempt to undermine the nation’s powerful military is tantamount to weakening the country.

Addressing the Azadi Parade at the Pakistan Military Academy on the eve of the country’s 78th Independence Day, the Chief of Army Staff also underscored the importance of maintaining national unity amidst efforts by foreign powers using “digital terrorism” to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan.

Asserting that no negative force could undermine the country, he said, “Any effort to weaken our armed forces is akin to weakening the state.”

He stressed that the nation’s unwavering trust in the Pakistan Army is the military’s most valuable asset, and said, “Neither any negative force has ever been able to weaken this relationship of trust and love nor can it do so in future.”

“Historically, we as a nation have always emerged stronger after every hardship,” he said, adding that mutual trust between the country and the armed forces played a key role.

He also highlighted the importance of unity, warning that discord and division could hollow the nation from within, paving the way for external aggression.

“Pakistan’s future is bright and secure, and our forces will continue to defend it with unwavering resolve,” he said.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for many years of its existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Gen Munir’s remarks came days after 71-year-old jailed former prime minister Imran Khan refused to apologise for the May 9 riots and said that the Army owed him an apology since he was “abducted” by the paramilitary rangers on the day of the violence.

Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023, by the Pakistan Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises sparked countrywide protests and riots by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters who damaged civilian as well as military installations across the country.

Gen Munir also addressed key issues, such as the situation on the western border with Afghanistan, the threat posed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the situation in Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Gen Munir blamed foreign powers for a wave of ‘digital terrorism’, which he said aimed to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan.

Calling anti-terror activities under the umbrella of vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ the need of the hour, he vowed that elements trying to create such rifts would only reap disappointment.

He also warned that social media was being used as a tool to spread anarchy and false information targeting the armed forces.

He stressed the importance of investigating and verifying information so as not to cause consternation among the people.

The army chief also said that while the Constitution allows for freedom of speech, it also contains clear limits to what constitutes free speech.

Expressing confidence that the people of Pakistan and its security forces would never relent and let anyone “cast an evil eye” on the country, he said, “To the inimical forces, let it be clear that regardless of the multilayered and multidimensional threats piled up against us, we stand united and reassured.”

“Traditional or non-traditional, dynamic or proactive, whatever form of warfare is applied against us, our retribution will be sharp and painful, and we will certainly strike back,” he added.

Last week, addressing a conference of Islamic clerics here, Gen Munir warned against attempts to create chaos in the cash-strapped country, saying the armed forces will foil any such move and safeguard national integrity.

Maintaining that Pakistan desired good relations with its Western neighbour Afghanistan, Gen Munir called on the Afghan Taliban not to favour the banned terror group TTP over its “long-standing and brotherly neighbour to the east” — Pakistan.

He also assailed the TTP — which he referred to as Fitna al-Khawarij — for its “anti-state and anti-Sharia activities” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that it had reared its head in the province again.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism by the TTP, mostly in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While most of his speech was in Urdu, the army chief switched to English to thank friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Turkiye for standing by Pakistan in trying times.

The army chief also spoke on the issue of Pakhtuns, the situation in Balochistan and the Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier, the event featured a laser light show depicting Pakistan’s struggle for independence and nation-building.

The cadets performed a march-past, and a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at midnight, where the national anthem was sung.

Meanwhile, at least 70 people were injured by aerial firing in different areas of Karachi during the celebrations of Independence Day on Tuesday night, Geo News reported.

Last year, two people lost their lives while more than 80 sustained injuries due to aerial firing in different areas of the city during the Independence Day celebrations. PTI SH GRS AKJ

