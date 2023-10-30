22 C
19 parked buses go up in flames in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Nineteen private buses parked at a garage in Bengaluru, Karnataka, were engulfed in flames on Monday, as per PTI reports.

The incident occurred during welding work on one of the buses at the Veerabhadra Nagar garage. Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspected the site to assess the damage.

Reddy stated that sparks from the welding process caused the fire, but thankfully, no injuries were reported among the workers present.

DCP Rahul Kumar explained that the garage, named ‘we coach works’, had around 35 buses undergoing repair work. A spark from one of these buses started the fire. The garage’s open location allowed people to evacuate quickly, minimizing losses.

