8 dead, over 35 injured in fire after LPG tanker crash

JAIPUR, Dec 20: An LPG tanker collided with a truck on Friday, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno in which at least eight people were killed and nearly 40 vehicles engulfed in flames.

Of the about 35 people injured, nearly half are “very critical”, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said.

- Advertisement -

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site with several officers of his department, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.

The crash occurred around 5.45 am, when it was still dark, in front of a school, according to officials.

“Vehicles behind the tanker were engulfed in flames. Other vehicles coming from the opposite directions also caught fire and the vehicles collided,” he said.

The gas leak also spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to come out. People were seen rushing and taking off clothes engulfed in flames.

- Advertisement -

The injured were rushed to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in more than 25 ambulances. Dr Deepak Maheshwari, principal of the SMS Medical College, said eight people have died.

He said 43 people were brought to the hospital. Five of them were pronounced dead and three succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said, adding that seven people are on ventilator support.

Officials at the spot indicated that the casualty count may go up. Police suspect some people could not get out of their vehicles in time and got burnt.

The Rajasthan government announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

- Advertisement -

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his predecessor Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the crash.

In a post on X, Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses reported spotting flames from nearly a kilometre away as thick black smoke filled the sky and ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames on the road.

The crash initially affected a nearly 300-metre stretch of the highway, leading to a long queue of vehicles. The traffic congestion grew rapidly with time and by the afternoon, choked the arterial road and traffic had to be diverted to alternative routes.

Authorities were clearing the highway of the burnt vehicles to resume vehicular movement.

After news of the accident spread, chief minister Sharma and Khimsar rushed to the SMS hospital. Sharma spoke to administration officials and doctors and issued directions to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

“I visited the hospital as soon as I got the incident. This is a very unfortunate incident. Instructions have been given to ensure proper treatment and other arrangements,” he told reporters at the crash site.

Khimsar told reporters at the hospital that all doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff of the medical facility have been called in to manage the situation and another ward opened to accommodate patients. A ‘green corridor’ was set up from the accident site to the SMS hospital, he added.

An official said a private sleeper bus headed for Jaipur from Rajsamand was behind the gas tanker when the accident occurred and efforts were underway to find the details about the passengers on board.

A fire department official said, “A few fire tenders from Mansarover were rushed to the spot based on primary information, but later more were sent from other stations as well.”

A team from the regional transport office also reached the spot to investigate the incident and Forensic Science Laboratory teams collected evidence.

Local people complained of itching in the eyes and breathing problems due to the smoke. Some said a few birds were found dead nearby.

A pipe factory along the highway suffered damage in the incident.

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa and minister of state for home Jawahwar Singh Bedham also reached the accident site, while state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and several BJP and Congress MLAs visited the hospital.

The school van driver told PTI that the flames were visible from a kilometre away and there was panic and chaos on the highway.

“As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene. Fire brigades and ambulances were there but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially,” he said.

The Jaipur Police has issued the helpline numbers 9166347551, 8764688431 and 7300363636 for people to get in touch for inquiries or relevant information.

Speaking to reporters near the hospital, Dotasra said, “Many of the injured are critical. Such incidents should not happen and for this, governments should make arrangements.”

He said the government should form a high-level committee and take concrete action so that such incidents are not repeated. (PTI)