27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
type here...

25 Naxalites, surrender in Bijapur

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BIJAPUR, Aug 26: Twenty-five Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 28 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a senior police official said.

The 25 ultras, who were active in Gangloor and Bhairamgarh area committees of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), include two women, the official added.

- Advertisement -

“The two women, Shambati Madkam (23) and Jyoti Punem (27), and Mahesh Telam were active in company no. 2 of the Maoists and carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads. Madkam was active in the movement since 2012 and was allegedly involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush in Sukma in which 17 personnel lost their lives. She was also involved in the Tekalgudem (Bijapur) attack in which 22 security personnel were killed in 2021,” said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

“Punem and Telam were allegedly involved in an encounter in Pidia village in Bijapur in May this year in which 12 Naxalites were gunned down. Vishnu Kartam alias Monu (29), section deputy commander of platoon no. 16 ‘B’, and Jaidev Podiam (18), Mirtur LOS (local organization squad) PLGA member, were carrying rewards of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively,” the SP informed.

Two others who surrendered, Guddu Kakem (20) and Sudru Punem (32), were carrying rewards of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, the official added.

They surrendered citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and atrocities on tribal by leaders of the outlawed movement, he said, adding those who laid down down arms were provided assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government’s policy.

- Advertisement -

“With this surrender, 170 Naxalites have so far quit violence in the district this year. Besides, 346 Maoists have been arrested in the district during the same period,” the SP said. (PTI)

South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD warns of intense rains in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

The Hills Times -
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences