3 river sites in Assam in severe flood condition: CWC

NEW DELHI, July 7: Three river sites in Assam are experiencing a “severe flood situation” while 19 locations across the country have crossed warning levels, according to the daily flood bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday.

The three sites in Assam — the Dhansiri (South) River in Golaghat and Numaligarh in Assam, and the Dikhow River in Assam’s Sivasagar — were reported to be in a “severe flood condition.”

In total, seven rivers in Assam have breached warning levels at multiple sites.

Four rivers sites in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Odisha, and one in Madhya Pradesh were reported to have reached above-normal flood situations.

In total, 19 sites are above the warning level, according to the bulletin.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaghra River at Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya, and the Ganga at Farrukhabad and Badaun have breached the warning level

Bihar reported rising levels in the Burhi Gandak and Kosi rivers.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for northeastern and eastern India over the next few days, which could worsen the flood scenario.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur. (PTI)