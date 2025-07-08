25.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
type here...

3 river sites in Assam in severe flood condition: CWC

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 7: Three river sites in Assam are experiencing a “severe flood situation” while 19 locations across the country have crossed warning levels, according to the daily flood bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday.

The three sites in Assam — the Dhansiri (South) River in Golaghat and Numaligarh in Assam, and the Dikhow River in Assam’s Sivasagar — were reported to be in a “severe flood condition.”

- Advertisement -

In total, seven rivers in Assam have breached warning levels at multiple sites.

Related Posts:

Four rivers sites in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Odisha, and one in Madhya Pradesh were reported to have reached above-normal flood situations.

In total, 19 sites are above the warning level, according to the bulletin.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaghra River at Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya, and the Ganga at Farrukhabad and Badaun have breached the warning level

- Advertisement -

Bihar reported rising levels in the Burhi Gandak and Kosi rivers.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for northeastern and eastern India over the next few days, which could worsen the flood scenario.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karbi Anglong admin steps up flood response measures in Bokajan

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon