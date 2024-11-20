19 C
7 guarantees on one side, 'politics of hatred' on the other: Cong ahead of Jharkhand polls

NEW DELHI, NOV 19: A day before polling for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday said the choice before the voters is very clear: on one side there are seven guarantees of the INDIA bloc and on the other side, there is “politics of hatred” and the mindset of snatching away “jal-jungle-zameen”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc will implement all the seven guarantees in the next term and will not let the culture and tribal identity of Jharkhand be harmed at any cost.

“Tomorrow is the second and final phase of voting in Jharkhand. The choice before the people of the state is very clear. On one side, there are 7 guarantees of India that will bring change and relief in the lives of all of you. On the other side, there is politics of hatred and the mindset of snatching away water, forest and land,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“We will implement all the seven guarantees in the next term and will not let the culture and tribal identity of Jharkhand be harmed at any cost. Your every vote in favour of the INDIA alliance will strengthen Jharkhand,” he said.

Thirty-eight assembly seats are going to polls in the second and final round, while the first phase of voting for 43 segments was held on November 13.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are making efforts to galvanise people’s support through social media posts.

Altogether 528 candidates, including 55 women and one belonging to the third gender, are in the fray in the 38 seats.

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the voting on Wednesday.

Over 14,000 polling stations have been set up in both rural and urban areas for the second and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections. (PTI)

