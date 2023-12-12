20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
70-year-old Rajasthan woman breathes life into barren land by planting 6,000 trees

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Jaipur, Dec 12: Satbiri Devi, a 70-year-old woman from Khichan, Rajasthan, has single-handedly planted 6000 olive trees across over 80 acres of desert land. She has named these trees ‘Jaitun’.

The stewardship of this olive estate has now been passed on to Sapna Bhatia, a young entrepreneur who manages the Kaner Retreat. Both women are deeply rooted in Rajasthani culture and treat the estate with utmost care.

Today, while society is beginning to acknowledge women achievers, there are still countless untold stories of remarkable women like Satbiri Devi and Sapna Bhatia.

