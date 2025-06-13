BJP East Karbi Anglong Committee hosts professional conclave to mark 11 years of Modi Govt

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 12: The BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC) organised a Professional Conclave at the Arboretum cum Craft Centre in Matipung on Thursday to celebrate the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.

The event saw participation from senior party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Assam BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia, who attended the event as Chief Guest, stated that since the Modi government assumed office in 2014, India has emerged as the fourth-largest economic power globally. He said the government has prioritised service to the poor, women empowerment, farmer development, and overall progress.

Highlighting various achievements, Saikia said the Modi government has significantly improved the country’s standing in economy, security, industrial growth, science, and technology.

He credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his contributions to tribal welfare and mentioned the establishment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs under Vajpayee’s leadership.

Referring to welfare schemes, Saikia said under the Jan Dhan Yojana, roads have been built in tribal areas. He claimed that in the past 11 years, around 34 crore people were lifted from Below Poverty Line (BPL) to Above Poverty Line (APL) status, reducing the BPL population to 5.3%.

Encouraging organic farming among Karbi Anglong farmers, he said financial support is being provided by the Centre.

He also cited steps taken for women’s empowerment, including the establishment of the Women Defence Academy.

On healthcare, he said nearly two lakh doctors are being produced annually under the Modi government.

Addressing the conclave, MP Amarsing Tisso highlighted the Vikshit Bharat programme, which focuses on youth, farmers, and Dalits.

He said the Centre had sanctioned ₹44,859 crore for 3,613 projects in the Northeast and approved ₹27,000 crore for a semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, which is expected to create 30,000 jobs and transform the area into an electronic hub.

Tisso further mentioned the government’s efforts toward tribal education, including the establishment of 470 Ekal Vidyalayas, benefiting 1.25 lakh tribal students.

Chief Executive Member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, in his speech, said that the central government had sanctioned ₹94.11 lakh through NITI Aayog following a meeting with the Prime Minister on the implementation of Article 244(A).

He noted that a memorandum had been submitted requesting ₹100 crore for the development of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, to which the Prime Minister responded promptly.

Ronghang thanked Dilip Saikia for raising the demand for a Tribal University in Karbi Anglong in Parliament and expressed optimism that statehood within Assam would be realised under Saikia’s leadership and the guidance of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.