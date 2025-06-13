Concerned, praying for safety of passengers, crew: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he was concerned by a plane crash near Ahmedabad and prayed for the safety of all passengers and crew.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

- Advertisement -

“Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm. (PTI)