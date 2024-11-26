17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

71 tigers died due to unnatural causes since 2021

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Nov 25: Seventy-one tigers died due to unnatural causes, including poaching and seizures, since 2021, the Environment Ministry said on Monday.
Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths at 20, followed by Maharashtra (15) and Karnataka (4) since 2021.


Twenty tiger deaths were reported in 2021, while 25 big cats died in 2022. In 2023, 25 tigers were reported dead while one casualty due to unnatural causes has been confirmed so far this year, according to the data shared by the minister in his reply.
Tiger population is increasing at a rate of 6 per cent per annum in the country when consistently sampled areas are compared, Singh said.

- Advertisement -


The tiger population has increased as per the All India Tiger Estimation done in 2022, with an estimated number of 3,682 (range 3,167-3,925) as compared to the 2018 estimation of 2,967 (range 2,603-3,346) and the 2014 estimation of 2,226 (range 1,945-2,491), Singh said in his written response. (PTI)

Related Posts:

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

DICC announces subsidy scheme in Cachar

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health