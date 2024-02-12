Amit Shah Gives ‘Winning Formula’ To BJP To Sweep Karnataka In LS Polls

MYSURU, Feb 11: Union home minister Amit Shah has given state leaders a “winning formula” to ensure that the party’s alliance with the JD(S) wins all 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, by converting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity into votes, Karnataka BJP unit president B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after Shah’s meetings with state BJP core committee members and leaders of the party’s Mysuru cluster here, he said no discussion on candidate selection had taken place today, and that the seat-sharing terms with JD(S) will be decided by the leadership of both parties at “Delhi level.”

The party’s Mysuru cluster consists of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segments.

“Amit Shah’s Mysuru visit was successful… He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the situation is favourable for the NDA to win all 28 seats in Karnataka. He gave suggestions regarding our plan of action in converting Narendra Modi’s popularity into votes, and said efforts should be made to increase votes by 10 per cent in every booth,” Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said all the leaders who attended today’s meetings are confident that if Shah’s plan of action is implemented effectively at booth level, the BJP and JD(S) can win all the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“We too have assured him (Shah) that we will work together unitedly as per his guidance,” he said, adding that the senior party leader’s visit has instilled enthusiasm among party workers and leaders.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 26 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, including that of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent supported by the party from Mandya. The Congress and the JD(S) had secured just one seat each.

The JD(S), which is now in alliance with BJP, had then contested the Lok Sabha polls together with the Congress.

Responding to a question on seat sharing between the BJP and the JD(S), Vijayendra said, “It will be discussed by state leaders of the party and leadership of both parties at Delhi level. No discussions have happened today about it. However, Shah has given a message that everyone has to work together, irrespective of who the candidate is.”

Stating that Shah has given suggestions about formulating an action plan, he said it cannot be shared with the media. “By implementing his suggestions, we will show the results,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and party’s former national general secretary C T Ravi said the party’s core committee meeting had also decided to effectively counter chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s allegations of Centre’s “injustice” to the state, with facts, and take the right message to the people.

The Congress government has alleged “injustice” to the state by the central government in tax devolution and grants-in-aid, and also delay in giving clearances to several development projects. (PTI)