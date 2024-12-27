17 C
Assam declares 7-day mourning to honour Dr. Manmohan Singh

Sarma on the micro-blogging site X stated that the mourning period would be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: The Government of Assam has declared a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Sarma on the micro-blogging site X stated that the mourning period would be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

“As a mark of respect to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Former Prime Minister of India, Government of Assam will observe a period of 7 day state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025”, Sarma wrote.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all state government establishments across Assam.

Additionally, all official entertainment programs scheduled during this time stand cancelled as a tribute to the late statesman.

“During this period the national flag will fly at half mast at all state government establishments and all official entertainment programs stand cancelled”, the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his condolences and acknowledged the profound impact Dr. Singh had on the nation and Assam, in particular.

