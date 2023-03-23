19.1 C
Bengal International Film Festival at SRFTI from Friday

KOLKATA, March 22 (PTI): A film festival will be organised at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata from March 24–27, during which 10 feature films and 26 short movies will be screened, officials said.

The four-day Bengal International Film Festival will begin with the screening of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’ and end with Mrinal Sen’s ‘Iccha Puran’.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the cultural organisation ‘Bangla Abar’.

“Movies such as Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s ‘Uttora’, Amartya Bhattacharya’s ‘Adieu Godard’, ‘Bahattar Hoorain’ by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the Bangladeshi film ‘Satta’ by Hasibur Reja Kallol, and the Bhojpuri movie ‘Naya Pata’ by Pawan Shrivastav will be screened,” SRFTI Director Himanshu Sekhar Khatua told PTI.

Khatua, whose Odia film ‘Sunya Sharupa’ will also be screened, said that the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) definitely caters to cinephiles, but there is always scope for more film festivals.

Short films such as ‘An Essay of Rain’ by Nagraj Manjule, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘An Encounter With Faces’ and Manik Kaul’s ‘Arrival’ will also be screened.

Filmmaker and Bangla Abar member Sanghamitra Choudhury said renowned Bengali actors such as Madhabi Mukhopadhyay and Sabitri Chatterjee and theater personality Rudraprasad Sengupta will be conferred the lifetime achievement award during the festival.

Veteran actors Biplab Chatterjee and Ranjit Mallick will be felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, she said.

