Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb’s daughter to undergo gender change

KOLKATA, June 23 (PTI): Suchetna Bhattacharya, the daughter of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, said they will soon undergo gender change to become transgender man.

The 41-year-old, who had recently attended a seminar on LGBTQ+ community, told reporters on Wednesday that they prefer to call them Suchetan and will continue speaking out for the marginalised.

“I have often been humiliated as I considered myself a man, not a woman, since adolescence. I think now the time has come to assert myself. I am ready for the battle,” Bhattacharya said.

They said their father Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has always been supportive of their decision, while mother Mira also did not oppose it, even if she had reservations.

They said they introduced themselves as Suchetan, a social activist and freelancer graphic designer, in the recent seminar on LGBTQ+.

Bhattacharya said their surgery for physical transformation to a transgender man will take place soon.

“I am thankful to all those who have supported me on social media. I need wishes from everyone,” they said.

They said the legal process for changing name and gender in official identity cards will take place before the surgery.

Social activist Suprava Roy in a Facebook post, said, “Suchetan had considered them a boy since childhood… They got support from family as father Buddhadeb Bhattacharya used to help them shave in their childhood days. Hence, they could effortlessly grow up as transgender man.”

Roy said that Suchetan now wants to take their battle to a bigger domain and champion the rights of the third gender.

She said Suchetan is now living with their partner Suchandra, who works in a private firm.

Neither the former chief minister, who is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), nor his wife, who is recuperating after a pacemaker implant, have commented on the matter.