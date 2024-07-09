30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was inspired by Rajasekhara Reddy’s 2003 yatra across Andhra: Rahul

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his over 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was inspired by party veteran Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s 2003 foot march across Andhra Pradesh.

In a video message on the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s 75th birth anniversary, Gandhi said that he was a true leader of the masses and his grit, dedication and commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of the people of the state and India has been a guiding light to many.

- Advertisement -

“I personally learnt a lot from Rajasekhara Reddy ji. My ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was inspired by Rajasekhara Reddy ji’s yatra across Andhra Pradesh. I remember the visuals of Rajasekhara Reddy ji walking through the heat, walking through the rain and walking with the people of Andhra Pradesh,” said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

“We took some of those ideas and merged them into our ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” added Gandhi, who led the over 4,000 km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which passed through 12 states and two Union territories between September 2022 to January 2023.

In 2003, Reddy had undertaken a 1,400-km padyatra in Andhra Pradesh. He had led the Congress to a resounding victory a year later, defeating the incumbent Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Hailing Reddy, Gandhi said that he was a person who lived for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

“It is a tragedy that we lost him and I am absolutely certain that if he was here today, Andhra Pradesh would be a completely different place, it would not be facing the tragedies and the difficulties, it is facing. (YS) Sharmila ji is his daughter…I am confident she is going to take forward Rajasekhara Reddy ji’s legacy and she is going to do it because she has the same sentiment, the same tenacity, the same grit and the same affection and love for the people of Andhra Pradesh that he had,” the former Congress chief said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hailed Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary.

“A compassionate and visionary leader, he dedicated his life to the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh, leaving an enduring impact on the lives of its people through his innovative schemes and programmes,” Kharge said.

“In remembrance, we cherish his legacy and pay our homage to a leader who will always be adored for his unwavering commitment to the people,” he said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stanley Rozario, Nausad Moosa top Indian names for men’s team head...

The Hills Times -
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam