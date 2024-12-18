Power Minister inaugurates 33/11 KV Gauripur Power Sub-Station

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Assam’s Power Minister Prasanta Phukan inaugurated the 33/11 KV Gauripur Power Sub-Station in Gauripur under Kokrajhar Electrical Circle, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The state-of-the-art facility, funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under the Assam Electricity Distribution Enhancement Project, promises to transform the power supply landscape in the region.

Executed by M/s Cabcon India Pvt. Ltd., the sub-station has a total capacity of 2×5 MVA and is supported by a newly constructed 33 KV line spanning 2.683 km.

Additionally, it is set to benefit approximately 15,000 consumers in Gauripur Town, Asharikandi, and nearby areas by ensuring enhanced power reliability and improved voltage stability.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Phukan highlighted the importance of the project in addressing local power challenges.

- Advertisement -

“This initiative is a step towards uninterrupted and efficient power supply, paving the way for economic and social development in the region,” he said.

The sub-station will also help bifurcate the load on existing 11 KV feeders, reducing their length and decreasing technical power losses.

Speaking at the event, Rakesh Kumar Saha, Assistant General Manager, Dhubri Division, future said the facility would address growing power demands and resolve issues like voltage fluctuations and supply constraints in Gauripur and adjoining areas.