18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
type here...

Power Minister inaugurates 33/11 KV Gauripur Power Sub-Station

The state-of-the-art facility, funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under the Assam Electricity Distribution Enhancement Project, promises to transform the power supply landscape in the region.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Assam’s Power Minister Prasanta Phukan inaugurated the 33/11 KV Gauripur Power Sub-Station in Gauripur under Kokrajhar Electrical Circle, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The state-of-the-art facility, funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under the Assam Electricity Distribution Enhancement Project, promises to transform the power supply landscape in the region.

Related Posts:

Executed by M/s Cabcon India Pvt. Ltd., the sub-station has a total capacity of 2×5 MVA and is supported by a newly constructed 33 KV line spanning 2.683 km.

Additionally, it is set to benefit approximately 15,000 consumers in Gauripur Town, Asharikandi, and nearby areas by ensuring enhanced power reliability and improved voltage stability.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Phukan highlighted the importance of the project in addressing local power challenges.

- Advertisement -

“This initiative is a step towards uninterrupted and efficient power supply, paving the way for economic and social development in the region,” he said.

The sub-station will also help bifurcate the load on existing 11 KV feeders, reducing their length and decreasing technical power losses.

Speaking at the event, Rakesh Kumar Saha, Assistant General Manager, Dhubri Division, future said the facility would address growing power demands and resolve issues like voltage fluctuations and supply constraints in Gauripur and adjoining areas.

Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police issues safety advisory for picnic season

The Hills Times -
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter