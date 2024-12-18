Guwahati Police foil cattle smuggling; arrest 4, including 2 thieves

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: The Guwahati Police successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt and apprehending thieves in two separate incidents, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost (OP), under Dispur Police Station, acted on intelligence inputs to intercept a suspicious pickup truck (bearing registration number AS25FC5667) at the Jorabat crossing.

As per reports, the vehicle was attempting to smuggle eight live cattle into Meghalaya.

Subsequently, two individuals, identified as Abdul Munaf (30) from Mukalmua and Harmus Ali (35) from Tarabari, were arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, another EGPD team from Bhagaduttapur OP, also under Dispur PS, apprehended two thieves in connection with a theft case.

The accused, Suman Deka from Belsor and Sumit Deka from Sarthebari, were taken into custody.

During the operation, suspected stolen items, including seven LPG cylinders and a Samsung mobile phone, were seized.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in both cases.

