18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police foil cattle smuggling; arrest 4, including 2 thieves

An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost (OP), under Dispur Police Station, acted on intelligence inputs to intercept a suspicious pickup truck (bearing registration number AS25FC5667) at the Jorabat crossing.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: The Guwahati Police successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt and apprehending thieves in two separate incidents, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost (OP), under Dispur Police Station, acted on intelligence inputs to intercept a suspicious pickup truck (bearing registration number AS25FC5667) at the Jorabat crossing.

Related Posts:

As per reports, the vehicle was attempting to smuggle eight live cattle into Meghalaya.

Subsequently, two individuals, identified as Abdul Munaf (30) from Mukalmua and Harmus Ali (35) from Tarabari, were arrested at the scene.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Dispur PS acted on an intel to intercept one pick up truck (AS25FC5667) at Jorabat crossing when it tried to smuggle 8 live cattle onto Meghalaya earlier today. 2 thugs – Abdul Munaf (30) of Mukalmua & Harmus Ali (35) of Tarabari – were arrested.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, another EGPD team from Bhagaduttapur OP, also under Dispur PS, apprehended two thieves in connection with a theft case.

The accused, Suman Deka from Belsor and Sumit Deka from Sarthebari, were taken into custody.

During the operation, suspected stolen items, including seven LPG cylinders and a Samsung mobile phone, were seized.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in both cases.

- Advertisement -

“An EGPD team from Bhagaduttapur OP of Dispur PS arrested 2 thieves – Suman Deka of Belsor & Sumit Deka of Sarthebari – in connection with a case of theft. Suspected stolen items like 7 cylinders, 1 Samsung phone were seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police issues safety advisory for picnic season

The Hills Times -
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter