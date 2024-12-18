18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Mahanta inaugurates healthcare, edu facilities in South Salmara

The sub-health center, constructed under the PM-ABHIM scheme, is designed to enhance healthcare access for residents of the Dhanua Gram Panchayat area, particularly during medical emergencies.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta, inaugurated two critical facilities during his two-day visit to South Salmara Mankachar district, aiming to boost healthcare and early childhood education infrastructure in the region, the Minister announced on Wednesday.

On the first day of his visit, Minister Mahanta inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Tangaon.

Local MLA Aminul Islam, former MLA Zabed Islam, along with district officials including the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, and the Joint Director of Health Services, attended the event.

Meanwhile, the second day saw the inauguration of the newly built No. 59 Hatsingimari Model Anganwadi Centre at Dafadar Para. Developed under the Fekamari Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) project, the center underscores the Assam Government’s commitment to improving early childhood care and education.

Prominent attendees included MLA Aminul Islam, former MLA Zabed Islam, and key district officials.

Speaking at the events, Minister Mahanta highlighted the government’s dedication to providing quality healthcare and education to even the most remote corners of the state.

Additionally, these developments are expected to significantly benefit the residents of South Salmara Mankachar, furthering the state’s goals of equitable development.

