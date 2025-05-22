Biggest Blow to Naxalism: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: In what is being called the most significant breakthrough in India’s decades-long fight against Naxalism, the Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guards (DRG) have gunned down 27 Maoists, including the elusive Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the most-wanted Maoist commander and general secretary of the CPI (Maoist).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the death on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “landmark achievement.” He added, “For the first time in 30 years, a general secretary-ranked Maoist leader has been neutralized. Basavaraju, the backbone of the CPI (Maoist), is no more. I salute the bravery of our forces.”

Tactical Triumph in Narayanpur: Operation Black Forest

The encounter occurred deep within the forests of Abujhmarh, in the Bastar region, during a major offensive dubbed Operation Black Forest. The operation was the result of two weeks of coordinated planning, aided by intelligence inputs from Andhra Pradesh police and surrendered Maoist insiders.

The fighting erupted 15–20 km from Orchha, a remote area in Narayanpur district, and lasted over 72 hours. Once the dust settled, security forces recovered 27 bodies. Intelligence officers later confirmed that Basavaraju—carrying a ₹1.5 crore bounty—was among the dead.

Official Reactions: “A Historic Day”

A senior officer involved in the mission said, “This is a historic day in the fight against left-wing extremism. We got the No. 1 of the Maoists.” The identity of Basavaraju was initially confirmed by surrendered Maoists, with DNA testing pending for final verification.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the success: “This operation was conducted in hostile terrain under tough conditions. I salute the courage of our DRG personnel.” Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma noted that the encounter lasted for three days and resulted in one martyrdom and several injuries. The injured jawans are receiving medical care.

Maoist Network Now Leaderless

With Basavaraju’s death, officials believe the Maoist hierarchy has suffered a devastating blow. “The organisation is now headless,” said a senior intelligence officer, pointing to a growing leadership vacuum within the CPI (Maoist). Alongside the bodies, forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Centre Reaffirms Deadline to End Naxalism

Amit Shah reiterated the Centre’s resolve to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, underlining the success as a key milestone. He noted that 54 Maoists have been arrested and 84 have surrendered this year across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

CM Sai echoed the sentiment, saying, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and with the resolve of Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly toward eliminating Naxalism.”

DRG: The Local Force Behind the Success

Established in 2015, the District Reserve Guards are an elite anti-Naxal unit comprised of local tribal youth and reformed Maoists. Their deep knowledge of the terrain and guerrilla tactics has made them one of the most effective forces in India’s counterinsurgency efforts. DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon coordinated to carry out this high-risk operation.

A Turning Point in the Red Corridor

Wednesday’s operation is seen as a watershed moment in India’s decades-long battle with left-wing extremism. The elimination of Basavaraju not only represents a major tactical victory, but also delivers a psychological setback to the Maoist movement.

With its top leadership now neutralized, the Maoist insurgency in central India is poised to lose further ground—paving the way for increased security, development, and peace in the troubled Red Corridor.