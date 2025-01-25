CM Adityanath should ‘guide’ Shah to improve law and order in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should “guide” Union Home Minister Amit Shah about how to improve law and order and eliminate gangsters in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Adityanath, in back-to-back to election rallies in Delhi on Thursday, slammed Kejriwal over a host of issues, alleging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) settled Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in Okhla and other parts of the city.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that Adityanath said in Delhi that he improved law and order and eliminated gangsters in Uttar Pradesh.

“Yogi said a very good thing yesterday. He said law and order has collapsed in Delhi. I hundred per cent agree with him. There are 11 big groups of gangsters in Delhi, who are openly operating, dividing the city into 11 sections,” Kejriwal said.

He further charged that the gangs are openly demanding ransoms of crores of rupees from traders and women find it difficult to go out of their houses, adding that murders, chain snatching, kidnapping of women and children were rampant in Delhi.

“Entire Delhi is gripped by fear,” he claimed.

- Advertisement -

The law and order in Delhi comes under Union home minister Amit Shah and it is his responsibility to provide security to the people of the city, said the former Delhi chief minister.

“If Yogi is saying that he improved law and order in UP, then I would ask him to sit with Shah and guide him how to do it and what needs to be done in Delhi and how to end gangster raj in Delhi,” he said.

The AAP national convenor alleged Shah has no time as he is busy with “buying MLAs, breaking parties and toppling state governments” across the country.

Yogi should also tell Shah that it requires spending some time to improve law and order and that Delhi cannot be left to fend for itself against the gangsters. (PTI)