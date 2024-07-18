30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Cong slams govt over ‘rising economic inequality’

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 17: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government over “growing economic inequalities” and claimed that every data points to a widening of gap between the rich and the poor.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that the difference between the consumption expenditure of the rich with that of the poor is about 10 times.

“The Congress party has been constantly raising the issue that the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing in the country,” he said.
Citing the media report, Ramesh pointed out that the monthly consumption expenditure of the poorest 5 per cent of the country’s population in rural areas is just Rs 1,373, while the monthly consumption expenditure of the top 5 per cent rich in urban areas is Rs 20,824.

- Advertisement -

“This is new data. But no matter what data you look at, all show evidence of a growing gap between the rich and the poor,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

He claimed that more than 40 per cent of the wealth created in the country from 2012 to 2021 has gone to just 1 per cent of the population.
“About 64 per cent of the total Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country comes from the poor, lower middle class and middle class,” he said.
“Over the past ten years, most of the public assets and resources have been sold to one or two companies – economists have pointed out that growing monopolies in the economy have led to inflation,” Ramesh said.

Today, 21 billionaires together have more wealth than 70 crore Indians, he claimed.
The Congress has been attacking the government over issues such as rising inequalities, inflation and unemployment, alleging that its policies are responsible for it. (PTI)

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur Mahila Samiti conducts training in water hyacinth products

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes