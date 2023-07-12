Congress showing dual character on incidents of tribal, Dalit atrocities: MP home minister

BHOPAL, July 11 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday accused the Congress of showing dual character by taking different stand on incidents of atrocities on tribals and Dalits in the BJP-ruled state and said the party was practising politics of appeasement.

He said while the opposition party sought to vociferously raise Sidhi district’s urination incident and atrocities on tribals in the Assembly, it conveniently ignored a degrading episode involving a Dalit in Shivpuri district where he was allegedly forced to eat faeces by members of a minority community.

While the accused in the urination case, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested after a video of the incident went viral, seven members of the minority community were also taken into custody by the police for the Shivpuri episode.

“This is the Congress’ double character as on the same day two videos went viral — one of Sidhi (urination incident) and the other one of Shivpuri (where a Dalit was subjected to humiliation). They took up Sidhi’s video, but avoided mentioning the incident in Shivpuri, where faeces was stuffed in the mouth of a Dalit person. This was because there was Shakeel in that episode (referring to Shivpuri incident), while in Sidhi it was Shukla…this reaction (based on identity of accused) shows their appeasement policy,” Mishra told reporters in the Assembly complex.

The BJP minister, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, asserted the ruling party will not get deterred by the Congress’s threats.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day after noisy scenes in the House following the Congress’s demand for a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

The home minister said in the Sidhi incident, the police have already arrested the accused and booked him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), while local authorities have pulled down “illegal” portions of his family home.

Mishra said the Sidhi matter was already over but the Congress wants to raise this “three-year-old” issue in the Assembly through an adjournment notice because of their vested political interest.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has washed the tribal victim’s feet and also apologised to him over the horrifying incident, but the opposition wants to still exploit the issue for political gains, he said.

Mishra criticised Congress MLAs for violating laid down traditions of the house by raising the Sidhi issue during rendition of the national song Vande Mataram, saying this shows their disrespect for national symbols.

“We are not against discussions (on matters of public interest), but there is a proper way to raise such issues (in Assembly),” said the parliamentary affairs minister.

He said the Congress does not want to raise issues of excess rainfall, flood-like situation and damage to crops and just wants to indulge in politics on certain matters.