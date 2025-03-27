22.1 C
Congress, SP ‘barriers’ in UP’s development: CM Adityanath

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGRA (UP), March 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the opposition of acting as “barriers” in the state’s development.

Addressing an event organised to mark eight years of the BJP government in the state, the chief minister said, “All those who are above 25 years of age will remember that before 2017, the public system of Uttar Pradesh was ruled by hooliganism and mafia.”

He emphasised that the situation was especially dire for the youth, farmers, and the general public. “The youth was facing an identity crisis, farmers used to commit suicide, and the poor used to die of hunger,” he added.

Underscoring the progress made under his government, Adityanath said, “This is the same state where the youth did not get jobs and when they went out of the state, they faced an identity crisis,” he said.

He criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for allegedly “opposing development”.

“When it comes to the pride of Uttar Pradesh, these people first start making misleading comments,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress and SP were “fighting against the government during the COVID pandemic”. They were not happy with the consecration of Ram temple and “spread false propaganda regarding the Maha Kumbh,” he added.

“When these people got the opportunity, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, they never did any development and when it is happening in UP, they are becoming a barrier in the way of development,” said the chief minister.

Claiming development in sectors like agriculture, Adityanath said, “Farmers who once faced despair are now contributing to the state’s development and no longer committing suicide.”

Adityanath outlined the government’s commitment to economic growth, citing initiatives such as “One District, One Product” and increased infrastructure development, particularly in expressways, metro systems, and airports. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of food grains, potatoes, sugarcane, and ethanol in the country,” he said, adding, “We have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a BIMARU state into a thriving economy.” (PTI)

