Congress will continue its appeasement politics if elected again in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

RAJNANDGAON, Oct 16: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged the Congress will

continue to indulge in “appeasement” politics for a vote bank if it returns to power in Chhattisgarh

after the Assembly polls next month.

Addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon city, Shah said the Congress government has built a “corruption

chain” up to Delhi like a food chain (of restaurants).

“If BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, we will recover every penny from the corrupt and they will

be hanged upside down,” he added.

He also said undivided Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh had remained a ‘BIMARU’ (laggard) state

during the Congress rule, but in 15 years after Raman Singh came to power (in 2003), it became a

developed state.

Shah attacked the Bhupesh Baghel government over communal violence in Biranpur village of

Bemetara district in April and asked people whether they wanted Chhattisgarh to become a centre

of communal riots again.

The rally was held ahead of the filing of nomination forms of former chief minister Raman Singh and

three other BJP candidates in Rajnandgaon.

The opposition BJP has fielded Ishwar Sahu, the father of Bhuneshwar Sahu who was killed in the

Biranpur riot, from the Saja Assembly segment in Bemetara district.

Polling for 90 seats in Chhattisgarh is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Pointing at Ishwar Sahu who was present on the stage, Shah said Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for

vote bank and appeasement. “We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have

given a ticket to his father”.

“Do you want Chhattisgarh to become the centre of communal riots once again? Should

Bhuneshwar Sahu get justice or not? If Congress comes to power again, it will continue the politics of

appeasement and vote bank,” he said.

Shah said various “scams” have taken place during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh and accused

CM Baghel of turning the state into the “ATM of Delhi darbar”.

“I haven’t seen such a big list of scams in my public life. Liquor scam worth Rs 2000 crore, coal scam

worth over Rs 500 crore in which officers of his (Baghel) office have gone to jail, scam in Pradhan

Mantri Anna Yojna, Mahadev app (gaming and betting app) scam worth Rs 5000 crore etc,” he said.

They (Congress) did not spare even the youth of the state and indulged in a scam in the public

service commission recruitment, Shah claimed.

He termed the Congress government as ‘tees taka, Bhupesh kaka’ (30 percent commission

government of Baghel). Baghel is fondly called ‘kaka’(uncle) in the state.

Highlighting the previous Raman Singh government’s achievements, Shah said every area of the

state, including those largely inhabited by Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), saw

development.

Asking what Baghel has done in five years, Shah took a swipe saying the CM’s nature is not to give an

account of his works as he remains busy in settling accounts (scores) with Tamradhwaj Sahu and

Raja Sahab (referring to Deputy CM TS Singh Deo).

Sahu and Singh Deo were also among the contenders for the CM post after the Congress was elected

to power in the state in 2018.

“The upcoming elections are not to elect any government or MLAs but to create a golden future

under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every single vote will contribute in making

the golden future of Chhattisgarh,” he added.

He also targeted the Baghel government for not fulfilling its poll promises, including prohibition.

The Congress government did not fulfil 315 promises and also stopped the welfare schemes that

were functional during BJP rule, Shah alleged.

He (Baghel) just worked to transfer money to ‘Delhi Darbar’ by making Chhattisgarh an ‘ATM’, he

said.

He asked people whether they will give another chance to Bhupesh Baghel who has destroyed the

future of Chhattisgarh and the large gathering replied in the negative.

Hailing the massive crowd at the rally, Shah said the enthusiasm of people shows the lotus (BJP’s poll

symbol) will bloom in Chhattisgarh on counting day on December 3.

The pride of the country had been enhanced under the Modi government, Shah said, adding that the

BJP-led dispensation at the Centre had worked to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok

Sabha and state Assemblies.

He urged people to vote BJP to power in Chhattisgarh and re-elect the Modi government at the

Centre in 2024.

After the rally, Raman Singh (Rajnandgaon seat) and three other BJP candidates – Geeta Ghasi Sahu

(Khujji), Bharat Lal Verma (Dongargaon) and Vinod Khandekar (Dongargarh-Scheduled Caste

reserved), filed nomination papers at the Collectorate here for their respective constituencies. (PTI)