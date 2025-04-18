CRPF ‘backbone’ of mission to rid country of Naxalism by March 2026: Shah

NEEMUCH (MP), April 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Naxalism, which is confined to just four districts in India, will be eliminated by March 31 next year, and the CRPF is the “backbone” of this mission.

He was addressing the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 86th Raising Day function in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

“The Naxalites who dreamt of spreading red terror from Pashupatinath to Tirupati are today confined to just four districts. The biggest contribution in this is of CRPF. The menace (of Naxalism) will end in the country by March 31, 2026, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah said.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the CRPF, especially its CoBRA battalion, are playing a major role in eliminating Naxalism from the country, he said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised unit of the CRPF, known for its proficiency in guerrilla and jungle warfare, particularly in combating the Naxal menace.

“The CRPF has set up over 400 forward operating bases in Naxal (affected) areas. Because of this, violence in these regions has come down by more than 70 per cent and we are now close to ending it,” Shah said.

He said the CRPF’s contribution to national security is unparalleled, whether it is fighting terrorists in the Kashmir valley, ensuring peace in the Northeast, or confining hardened Naxalites to just four districts today.

“In all these achievements, the CRPF jawans have played a major role. No number of books can do justice to their bravery, sense of duty and courage,” he said.

One of the greatest achievements of the CRPF is its massive contribution in eliminating Naxalism. Today, even the most dreaded Naxalites tremble when they hear about CoBRA commandos approaching, the minister said.

“The CoBRA battalion has become a symbol of valour. I congratulate all CoBRA jawans on the 86th (Raising Day) parade and thank them for their courage,” Shah said.

“Under your leadership, the CRPF jawans have made remarkable strides in eradicating Naxalism. And today, I announce that by March 31, 2026, Naxalism will be completely wiped out from India. This is a pledge the nation has taken and the CRPF is the backbone of this mission,” he added.

Shah said 2,264 CRPF personnel made the supreme sacrifice for the country’s security, and paid tributes to them on behalf of the grateful nation.

He said India was moving towards becoming a leader in the world in every field by 2047 and the sacrifices of martyred CRPF personnel have significantly contributed in achieving this goal.

The immortal saga of the bravery of CRPF martyrs will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of 100 years of independence, the Union minister said.

The CRPF has always made the ultimate sacrifice for maintaining the unity and integrity of the country, he added.

“That is why, whenever there is unrest anywhere in the country…and as home minister I get to know that CRPF jawans are deployed there, I can focus on my other duties without worry. That is because I have faith that if the CRPF is present, victory is assured,” he said.

In 2001, when the Parliament House, a symbol of our democracy, was attacked by terrorists, it was foiled by the CRPF. Similarly, in 2005, there was a terrorist attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the CRPF foiled the attack and kept the temple safe, Shah recalled.

Whether it is maintaining peace in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 or ensuring peaceful conduct of every election, CRPF jawans have performed their duty with a true heart everywhere, he noted.

After the abrogation of Article 370, assembly elections were held in Kashmir and at that time people had many kinds of apprehension. But CRPF and other security forces ensured security. There was neither any news of a single booth being looted nor of firing of even a single bullet, he said, terming it as a “very big achievement”.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19, as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year, the parade was held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the event.

It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the ‘Crown Representative Police’ was established during British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Patel on December 28, 1949.

The CRPF has played a strong role in many fronts, ranging from the integration of princely states to internal security, counter-insurgency-terrorism operations, international peace-keeping, VIP security and disaster management. (PTI)