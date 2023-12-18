18 C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED for questioning on Dec 21

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, compelling him to appear for questioning on December 21 in relation to an alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal had previously refused to comply with the ED’s summons scheduled for November 2, citing that the notice was ‘vague, motivated and unsustainable in law’.

In his letter to Jogendar, Assistant Director, ED, Kejriwal questioned the clarity of the summons, inquiring whether he was being called as a witness or a suspect. He also suggested that the summons might be politically motivated.

Earlier this year, Kejriwal was called upon by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the same case. It should be noted that Kejriwal was not named in the initial FIR filed by the CBI on August 17 last year.

 

